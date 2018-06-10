Burdette Park Celebrates Gay Pride Month

Evansville is celebrating Gay Pride Month. Pride was on full display at Burdette Park in Evansville, where the TSA Pride Picnic was held today.

Wally Paynter says “Its not just Gay, Lesbian, Bi, or Trans people, but its our straight supportive allies. Our friends, our family members, we just have a day where everyone can get together.”

The weather cooperated for most of the day, but that didn’t stop the party. Organizers were ready to move the events indoor if the rain came.

There were plenty of events and activities to do for anyone who came out. one highlight of the night was a family friendly drag show with a host of performers. Some familiar faces came out to the show including Coco Deville.

The party didn’t stop after the picnic, there was a pride after party too. Organizers were expecting a record breaking turnout and from the looks of the event, they might have gotten close.

