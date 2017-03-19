Home Indiana Evansville Burdette Park Advisory Committee President Speaks Out Against Replacing Director March 19th, 2017 Braden Harp Evansville Pinterest

The Burdette Park advisory Committee President is speaking out against the replacement of the park’s director.

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have asked Jacob Murphy, the current director of Burdette park, to step down effective April 1st. Pat Tuley, former Vanderburgh county commissioner, will take over the post.

However, Park Advisory Committee President Patrick Merten issued a statement 44 news:

“I personally believe by all accounts Jacob has been doing a fantastic job in his capacity as park manager … While I can’t speak on behalf of any of the other committee members I personally have not been presented with a reason why Jacob should have been terminated from his position.”

Jacob Murphy himself says he’s made many accomplishments with the park and looks forward to what the future holds for Burdette.

