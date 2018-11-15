Home Indiana Evansville Bunny Bread Candy Cane Express Coming to Victory Theatre November 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A cure for the winter blues is coming to the Tri-State in the form of classic holiday music.

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is bringing the family matinee Bunny Bread Candy Cane Express to the Victory Theatre in early December.

Classic holiday favorites such as “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome Christmas,” will be among of the songs performed at the concert.

Along with the music will be Don’s Claytons Coat-A-Kid Drive to bring Christmas cheer and warmth to those in need by collecting donated new or gently used coats at this concert. Donations will be accepted at the Victory’s 6th Street Lobby entrance and the Main Street Lobby entrance prior to the concert.

The concert will begin on December 2nd and will run from 2:00PM to 3:00PM.

Tickets are $9 for children 12 and under and $13-$33 for adult tickets. At the door tickets are $10 for children and $15-$35 for adult tickets. Additional information can be found by clicking here.

