As people get into the Holiday Spirit, many Tri-Staters are also finding ways to give back this time of year.

Local non-profit group “Aurora”, held a gingerbread house competition today, to help raise money for the homeless in our country. On any given night in Evansville as many as 450 men, women, and children, don’t have a roof over their heads. It’s events like this, that help Aurora, provide services like employment and housing assistance, to those who need it.

Carolyn Dearmond, explains what this event meant to her by saying, “This event for me actually is the beginning of the Christmas season and it’s a nice theme to tie into our mission where we’re building sweet homes for the homeless. Again, we have a lot of great community support from people coming in today and from the committee members from all the people who are competing and also from our volunteers.”

There were some familiar faces on hand helping the judge today’s contest. 44News Anchor Veronica Dekett and Entertainment Insider Gretchin Irons, helped pick the winning designs.

