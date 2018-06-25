Home Kentucky Building Fire in Morganfield Triggers Burglar Alarm June 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Deputies responded to a burglar alarm last night around 6:45PM on Court Street in Morganfield, Kentucky.

Once on the scene, deputies say the building they responded to was on fire.

The fire caused major heat and smoke damage to the interior of the building, as well as some smoke damage to a neighboring business.

According to investigators, the fire triggered the burglar alarm that alerted the deputies.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

