Building Fire Death Believed to be Homicide

The death of 41 year old Gerard Elliot Matts on June 10th is being handled as a homicide.

Fire crews found Matts severely burned body in a burning building on Read Street while they battled the flames.

However, autopsy results have shown that he may have been deceased before the fire started.

The cause of death has not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Matts death or the fire to call Detective Karin Montgomery at 812-436-4013.

Anonymous information can be give to the WeTip hotline at 1-800-CRIME.

