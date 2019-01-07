Building Authority Working to Replace Bicentennial Tree

Steps are being taken to replace a historical tree outside the Civic Center that was accidentally cut down.

The Bicentennial Tree was planted in Evansville in December 1976 on Locust Street, across from the Old National Events Plaza.

City officials proposed to cut down the Bicenntial Tree to make way for the Locust Street Project Plan. However, no final decision was made when the tree was chopped down.

Now the Building Authority is working to put a new one in its place.

Director of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority Dave Rector says, “I plan now after talking to the city arborist, I’m going to the next tree board meeting and going to suggest that we plant replacement trees, in plural, and hopefully designate one as a redesignation of the Bicentennial Tree.”

The tree board will meet in early February to discuss how to move forward.

