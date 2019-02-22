Build-a-Bed Strives to Help Children in Henderson Have a Bed of Their Own

Some Tri-State families struggle to find the means to provide a bed for all their children. That’s why many organizations in Henderson are teaming up on Saturday to give those children a bed to call their own.

Susan Sauls, the executive director for the Volunteer & Information Center, says “it’s sad but it’s a reality of life for some families, unfortunately.”

Build-A-Bed strives to provide a better life for kids by giving them a bed of their own with bedtime essentials. Almost 100 families in Henderson applied for this year’s program and 50 will receive a new bed on Saturday.

Sauls says some families wrote “We do as we can do. Another family said that they had a 10-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old little girl all sleeping in a toddler bed. There was a family who has a pallet on the floor with a mattress that has springs that are popping out of it.”

The main organizations teaming up are the Housing Authority of Henderson, Habitat for Humanity of Henderson, Audubon Kid Zone, and the Volunteer and Information Center.

“When I tell people about our Build-A-Bed project, they can’t believe that we have that many children here in Henderson that doesn’t really have a place to sleep,” says Fred Lauver, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

Even some of the volunteers can’t believe they need in just their town alone. “They scratch their head and say, ‘golly day, I can’t believe we have 50 more beds to build,” says Lauver.

Those involved with the program hope the new sleeping arrangements will have effects that go beyond the home. Sauls says “If a child has a good bed to sleep in, then he can have a better life tomorrow, perform better in school, he can perform better in life just in general.”

The program began back in 2015 with 10 beds. After this year’s event, 160 children total will have received a bed in Henderson.

