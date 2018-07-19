Bug Out at Bug Fest This Weekend!

Wesseleman Woods Nature Preserve is giving you a chance to bug out this weekend with Bug Fest.

This event will give you the chance to learn about all about the creepy crawly world of various insects and spiders.

Attendees will get hands on experience with the critters as well as learning about them in the process.

Bug Fest takes place this Saturday from 10:00AM to 4:00PM at Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve.

More details on the event can be found by clicking here and heading the Bug Fest website.













