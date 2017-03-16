Home Indiana Evansville Buffalo Wild Wings Plans to be Busy Through March Madness March 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The March Madness Tournament is officially underway. You can catch many of the games right here on CBS44. And Buffalo Wild Wings plans to be pretty busy throughout the tournament.

All 1200 restaurants, including the ones in the tri-state, are taking part in the games with a Snapchat filter, and a hash tag, hit the button. And once the Final Four rolls around, the restaurant chain will host fan fest, with tons of games and activities.

Just food for thought, the chain sells an average of 27 million wings each week, outside of March Madness Tournament time.

