Buffalo Wild Wings to Air Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

If you run a sports bar it’s kind of a given that you would show a big fight. Saturday night’s Mayweather vs. McGregor fight is giving Buffalo Wild Wings a second chance.

That’s because of people who don’t to pay the $100 to watch the fight at home. Back in 2015, Buffalo Wild Wings was highly criticized for balking at the price to show the Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao fight.

Since then, the company’s shares have lost value and the CEO is stepping down. It seems, however, Buffalo Wild Wings has learned its lesson and the company will show Saturday night’s highly anticipated fight at 540 of its locations.

The west side Buffalo Wild Wings is one of the locations that will not airing the fight however the east side building will. Also, Hooters will be airing the fight and there will be a $30 charge at the door Friday night and a $50 charge Saturday night.

