Buffalo Trace Council Names its 2018 Distinguished Citizens

Evansville, Indiana

The Buffalo Trace Council recognizes its 2018 Distinguished Citizens Thursday night. The recognition kicked off earlier at the Old National Events Plaza. Jack and Peggy Lewis were recognized as President and Executive Vice President of Lewis Bakeries as its 2018 Distinguished Citizens.

The Distinguished Citizen Award is given to people who exemplify the ideals of the Boyscouts of America. Mr. and Mrs. Lewis were chosen for their outstanding community service and the respect and esteem they earn from their colleagues in the area.

The Buffalo Trace Council serves 5,000 youth in the area and has been recognized as one of the best boy scouts councils in the midwest.

Their mission is to prepare young men and women to make ethical choices by instilling positive character development skills in a fun and safe environment.

