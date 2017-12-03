Home Indiana Buehler’s IGA To Close Making The Jacobsville Neighborhood A Food Desert December 3rd, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

Buehler’s IGA in the Jacobsville neighborhood of Evansville is closing, leaving families with few options for fresh produce, and grocery store options.

The announcement came Tuesday, but many are just learning of the grocers closing. Buehler’s IGA has adjusted hours, 8 am to 6pm daily, and is expected to close after the holidays.

Owned by The Houchens Food Group, the company says high theft, and low sales at Buehler’s IGA are the reason for the closing.

Jobs for the 24 employees will be relocated, but a store manager says the closing is hard.

“It’s sad that we all… we can’t work here anymore because we were all family.”

The stores closing affects hundreds in the Jacobsville neighborhood as many people walk, bike, or bus to the local store.

When fresh food, or groceries are more than one miles away, the neighborhood is considered a food desert.

Jacobsville neighborhood improvement association president Melissa Tines worked to bring awareness to the possibility of the IGA closing, but the company still decided it will close the neighborhood grocery store.

Tines says help from community members can prevent closings like these that affect low-income families.

Families should prepare for alternative options for getting food in the house such as carpooling, using the city bus, or cabs.

The next closest grocer is more than two miles away; The Save-A-Lot at Diamond Avenue, and Wesselman’s on Fulton avenue.

Jacobsville neighborhood improvement association president Melissa Tines encourages anyone to join monthly meetings held every third Tuesday, or reach out to their Facebook page for more information.

“This is all the more reason to come to your neighborhood association meetings, get involved with your city council, and with local businesses.”

