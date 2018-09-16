Bud’s Harley Davidson Hosts Their Annual “Pink Ribbon Ride”

Motorcycle riders in Evansville came out to support Breast Cancer.

Bud’s Harley Davidson hosted their annual “Pink Ribbon Ride” this afternoon. The first bikers hit the road at 9 this morning and rode all the way to Marina Pointe. There riders enjoyed a variety of foods and participated in an auction for decorative bras. The bedazzled bras are a new addition to help raise money for breast cancer awareness.

Marcia Frey explained “Last year and this year the Hog Group from the Harley Davidson decided to come together and raise further awareness. We created the bedazzled bras to put on bikers in bras which have led to 65 bras this year so we have raised $5300.”

In August, Bud’s held an event linked to the “Pink Ribbon Ride”, “Thursday Night Thunder”, which also is used as a way to help raise awareness. All of the money raised from both events, will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Evansville Tri-State Affiliate. The Money will proved education programs, mammograms, diagnostic tests, and the treatment of breast cancer for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

