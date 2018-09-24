Bud’s Bar and Grill Coming to Franklin Street

A new business is coming to Franklin Street in Evansville.

At a site review committee this morning, approval was given to go forward with bringing Bud’s Bar and Grill to Franklin Street.

The restaurant will sit at the old Bud’s Harley Davidson location and are looking to open in the next three or four months.

The location is within the 2200 block of West Franklin Street and has taken over 4 years to come to this point. In years past, nearby residents opposed former development plans for the former motorcycle shop.

The menu is expected to be more southern cooking compared to the nearby restaurants on the street.

