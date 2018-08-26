Budget Hearings Begin August 27th

The Evansville City Council is set to begin budget hearings on Monday.

City Councilman Jonathon Weaver has been working closely with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke over the past few weeks. He says some of the big things Mayor Winnecke wants to include in this years budget are a penguin exhibit at the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden, which has been discussed for several years now. He also would like to see more money going to affordable housing and 20 new cop cars.

Jonathon Weaver stated “We’re going to be looking over a 395 million dollar budget, to go through line by line, check the expenses, check the revenues, and just make sure everything is in balance.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke plans to make a formal presentation to the Council on Monday, August 27th.

