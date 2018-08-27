Home Indiana Evansville Budget Hearing for City of Evansville Begins Tonight August 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville City Council will be looking at the $395 million budget for 2019.

Budget hearings begin August 27th at the Civic Center. Council members will be taking a look at where the money is going and if it is being spent appropriately.

Councilman Jonathon Weaver says he has been working closely with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and explains that some of the big items the mayor wants in this year’s budget includes funds for affordable housing.

Another item that has been discussed for several years is the penguin habitat at Mesker Park Zoo.

Money for 20 new police cars is also a big ticket item for the city’s budget.

