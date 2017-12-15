Home Indiana Evansville Budding Filmmakers Given Opportunity To Compete In Project Pigasus December 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Budding filmmakers, listen up, this segment is for you! John Armstrong, COO of Pigasus Pictures, is here to tell us about an exciting new competition for high school screen writers.

Project Pigasus is a state-wide short film contest for Indiana high school students. Students can submit a short screenplay to Pigasus Horizons and the winning script will be produced with students working side-by-side with professional filmmakers. The final product will be screened in select theaters and subsequently sold online, with all of the proceeds benefiting high school arts programs in Indiana.

The purpose of Project Pigasus is to foster the talent of filmmakers in the Hoosier state.

Students must submit a short screenplay no later than January 25, 2018.

To apply, visit Pigasus Horizons

To view last year’s winner’s film go to Pigasus Pictures.

Comments

comments