Bucshon Scores A Big Win In GOP Primary

Indiana 8th District Congresman Larry Bucshon is able to fend off a challenge from two hopefuls to advance to the November election.

He was able to get about 60% of the vote in the Republican primary. Dr. Richard Moss grabbed about 27% of the vote and Rachel Covington got 14%. Moss is the same man Bucshon defeated in the 2016 primary. Covington is an Evansville native who lives in Japan. She did not return to the district during the campaign.

Bucshon will face Terre Haute attorney Democrat William Tanoos in the Fall.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

