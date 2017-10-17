Home Indiana BSU Partners With ONB For 2017 10th Annual Hoosier Survey October 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It’s a chance for Hoosiers to voice their opinions and concerns on issues facing Indiana and the nation.

Ball State University is partnering with Old National Bank for the 2017 Hoosier Survey.

The Bowen Center for Public Affairs has been conducting the nonpartisan public survey of 600 adults since 2008.

This 10th annual survey will ask Hoosiers about things like community priorities and the quality of local government services.

It should be released in early November.

