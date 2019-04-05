Bryce’s Bill Namesake Passes Away

Bryce Harlan Clausen has passed away just two weeks after Bryce’s Bill was signed into Indiana legislature. The family made the announcement of his passing on their Facebook page. Clausen was just 15 months old when he succumbed to the complications of Krabbe disease. He passed away in his sleep, while on a family vacation to Florida.

Bryce’s Bill requires Indiana to test every newborn for Krabbe which is a rare genetic disease that damages the protective coating of the nerve cells in the brain. If caught at birth, the disease can be treated.

Clausen, however, was never tested for it and was not able to get treatment to save his life.

