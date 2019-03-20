“Bryce’s Bill” Makes Its Way to Governor Holcomb

It’s an exclusive story only on 44News we first brought you earlier this month.

One Hoosier couple has been on a mission to save the lives of other children all in honor of their son Bryce. Senate Bill 41, also known as “Bryce’s Bill” is officially headed to the Governors desk.

“He’s our little rare warrior and he’s done so much in his short little life more than any of us ever will,” says Andrea Clausen, Bryce’s mom. “To have that screen light up in all green yeses was pretty amazing to see.”

With a vote of 96-0, Bryce’s Bill is one step away from becoming law.

“Yesterday we had been told through the whole process that it would kind of be a slam dunk and that it was going to happen, but we were still pretty nervous,” says Clausen.

Krabbe Disease is a nervous system disorder that damages the protective coating of the nerve cells in the brain. It’s extremely rare affecting about one in 100,000 people in the United States.

It’s only treatable if caught within the first three months of life, but if it isn’t caught quickly it’s almost deadly. Krabbe is included in the newborn screen in Kentucky, Illinois, and Ohio, but it wasn’t included in Indiana’s test leaving parents like the Clausen’s fighting an impossible battle.

They can’t save Bryce, but they are now able to give other newborns a future by testing them for Krabbe and two other rare conditions–Pompe disease and Hurler’s syndrome.

“He was put on this earth for a reason and while we won’t get much time with him at least he can help other Hoosier children in the future,” says Clausen.

The bill cleared the Indiana Senate earlier this month 40-0. The Indiana Senator who authored the bill says the process was fast.

“This is not a partisan issue,” says Sen. Mike Young, (R) Indiana. This is not really an issue about finance because the cost is so insignificant. It’s about being in a position to help our citizens when they need help. ”

And now with only a signature left to make it official, Bryce’s legacy will live on.

“We’re just so proud to be his parents and to be able to create that legacy for him so that years down the road if god forbid another family in Indiana comes to know that their child has this disease, that Bryce is the one that made a difference in that child’s life,” says Clausen.

It doesn’t happen often, but every single lawmaker in the Indiana House and Senate voted in favor of this bill. The testing will be added to Indiana’s newborn screening starting in July 2020.

Bryce’s mom tells 44News they plan to be there for a ceremonial bill signing with Governor Holcomb.

To read the original story click here.

Comments

comments