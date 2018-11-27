Brutally Cold Night, Warmer Weather Ahead

Good Evening,

With lower pressure situated over the Northeastern United Sates and higher pressure over the Upper Great Plains, a sustained northerly wind flow has settled in over the Midwest (including the Tri-State) leading to our coldest afternoon here in the River City since mid January!

We only tipped the scales at a measly 25° in Evansville this afternoon – that’s 26° below the day’s average high of 51° and tied the record minimum high temperature set back in 1930! Unfortunately, it’s not expected to get much better over the next 12 to 18 hours or so; gradually decreasing cloud cover, paired with the aforementioned northerly winds this evening, will allow temperatures to plunge to their lowest point since the morning of February 5th!

While it does appear as though temperatures will begin to gradually climb over these next few days, the warmer weather comes with a price, rainfall. Scattered cloud cover will allow enoght sunshine through to reach the mid 30s on Wednesday, but it will be the combination of two late week weather systems that will have us back in the upper 60s and maybe even low 70s before you know it!

Southerly winds accompanied by scattered rainfall on both Thursday and Friday will drive the mercury back into the 50s and 60s both days, but it will be a passing low come Saturday that will do the most work. Heavy rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms that morning and afternoon along with southerly wind gusts near 30 mph will make for a mild day. We’re expected to reach 68° in Evansville that day, but many of us south of the Ohio could see the 70°!

