Bruce Ungethiem Plans To Run For State Representative October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A Vanderburgh County Commissioner is running for State Representative. Bruce Ungethiem is the second person to announce that he will run for House District 64, currently held by Tom Washburne. In August, Washburne announced he would retire once his current term is up in 2018.

Ungethiem is currently the President of the Vanderburgh County Commissioners and has been a County Commissioner since 2015. He has worked on two campaigns for Congressman John Hostettler’s re-election. He has served as President of Scott Civic Club for seven years and he was a Volunteer Firefighter and EMT for six years.

Ungethiem worked as an Engineer for Bristol Myers Squibb/Mead Johnson between 1977 and 2010. He has also been an Engineer manager for multiple multi-million dollar projects.

Ungethiem is a Central High School Graduate and he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with a Minor in Political Science.

In August, retired dentist, Dr. Ken Beckerman, announced plans to run for Washburne’s spot as State Representative.

Indiana House District 64 covers all of Gibson County and portions of Vanderburgh, Posey, Knox and Pike Counties.

