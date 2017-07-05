Brown Paper Bag Series Presents Thoroughly Modern Millie

The cast of a local summer musical is providing a sneak peek of an upcoming production. The Public Education Foundation puts on a summer musical each year, featuring students from the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation and beyond. This year’s musical is Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The cast gave a preview of the production as part of Wednesday’s Brown Paper Bag Performance Series.

Each Wednesday at noon… Folks are invited to bring there lunch and see a free performance at the art council of southwestern Indiana gallery in downtown Evansville.

Amy Walker, PEF Executive Director said, “It’s set in the 1920’s so it’s the roaring 20’s, Flapper era. Ladies are jsut coming into their own of raising their skirts, meaning the hem lines on their skirts and bobbing their hair, going from longer curls, etc. to the short look and so there’s a little Slap Stick Comedy in it.”

Thoroughly Modern Millie will be presented July 13th through the 16th at Old National Events Plaza. Each performance will be at 7 p.m. except for Sunday’s matinee show at 2 p.m.

Prices vary for students and adults, which range from from $6.50 to $18.50.

To buy tickets you can go to the Old National Events Plaza box office, or by calling the Old National Events Plaza at 812-435-5770, ext. 211 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the summer musical go to sponsor education programs for Evansville students.

Comments

comments