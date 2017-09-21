Home Indiana Brown County Officials Announce Return of “Leaf Cam” September 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Brown County officials have their seasonal “Leaf Cam” back up and running, to document the changing colors of fall foliage. Brown County is known for its leafy trees, which turn vivid colors in Autumn.

County officials have installed a camera on top of a cabin at Bean Blossom Overlook this year, which offers a better panorama. The camera allows viewers on the web to watch time lapsed video of the changing leaves.

Mid-October is usually the peak season for watching the changing colors, but of course the weather can also impact when it begins and ends.

