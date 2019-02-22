Brought to You by the Letter S: Soup, Salad and Style!

This segment is brought to you by the letter “s”!

Soup, Salad, & Style…sounds amazing, right?



Join us on Thursday, February 28 for Patchwork Central’s annual Soup, Salad, & Style fundraising luncheon!

New location in 2019!

This year our luncheon will be held in the community room of East Side Christian Church, located at 2001 Bayard Park Drive in Evansville.

Doors open at 11:30 am and the meal begins at noon.

Lunch includes:

– A Gourmet Lunch

– Spring Fashions from Wildflower Boutique

– Art by Patchwork Children for every guest

– Silent and live auctions of items and original artwork

Individual tickets cost $50. They can be purchased online or by sending a check to Patchwork Central (100 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47713).

If you have seating preferences, please note them on your reservation or call Patchwork Central at (812) 424-2735 to let us know.

Contact Patchwork to learn more about the following sponsorship levels:

Corporate Sponsor: $1000

Table Sponsor: $500

Event Sponsor: $100

We appreciate your support of Patchwork Central and its programming through your ticket purchase. With your help, we will continue to serve our neighbors and our community! $30 of every ticket purchased is tax deductible. As this is a fundraising event, there are no refunds.

