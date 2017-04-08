Brotherhood Begins Cookout Season in Boonville

Tennyson General Baptist Church Men’s Brotherhood Association is kicking off their fundraising cookout season. The group set up shop in Boonville and was completely sold out by 1P.M.

They say many community members say they wait all winter for the barbecues. Brotherhood members say the money from the cookout will go toward fundraisers for other organizations all summer long.

They say the cookouts for the rest of the summer will raise money for various organizations. Ron Forston says, “The FFA Boonville chapter, Boonville High School, Warrick County Sheriff’s Department, Faith General Baptist Church is going to be supported this year to help remodel their church a little bit we have the Tri-State men of missions group, we are going to support Boonville scholarship fundraiser.”

In past years, members of the group say they have raised up to $30,000 dollars to give to local organizations. The next cookout will benefit the Boonville Chapter of the FFA on May 6TH.

Schedule of Events:

May 06, 2017- FFA BBQ Benefit at Prime Food Parking Lot by Taco Bell

May 20, 2017- Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Dept. K9 BBQ Benefit at Prime Food Parking Lot by Taco Bell

June 03, 2017- Jeremy Walker BBQ Benefit at Boonville High School Cafeteria

June 20, 2017- Faith GB Church at Prime Food Parking Lot by Taco Bell

July 28-30, 2017- Antique Gas & Steam Engine Show State Massey Harris Show at Threshermans Park in Boonville

August 05, 2017- Tennyson GB Church Fish Fry at Tennyson GB Church

August 19, 2017- Build A Better Community BBQ Benefit at Prime Food Parking Lot by Taco Bell

September 09, 2017- Tennyson GB Church BBQ Benefit at Prime Food Parking Lot by Taco Bell

September 23, 2017- Tri-State Men in Missions BBQ Benefit at Prime Food Parking Lot by Taco Bell

October 13-15, 2017- Antique Gas & Steam Engine Show at Threshermans Park in Boonville

November 4, 2017- Jim Eifler Memorial Scholarship Fund at Prime Food Parking Lot by Taco Bell

All dates are subject to change, continue to check Boonville Standard for more information.

Comments

comments