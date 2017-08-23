Brother, Sister Formerly Charged With Murder At Evansville Motel

A brother and sister have formerly been charged with murder in connection to a deadly incident at an Evansville motel over the weekend.

Cheryl Rumsey and Steven Bailey are accused of killing Paul William Phillips II, who appeared to have been severely beaten, kicked, or stomped. The victim, Paul William Phillips II, was found dead in his room at the Evansville Inn and Suites off Highway 41 Friday night.

Police say Rumsey and her boyfriend, Paul William Phillips II, were arguing earlier in the day when it became physical. Several hours later the front office at the motel was told Phillips was inside his room not breathing.

When officers arrived, Rumsey was standing outside the room with blood on her feet and legs.

Authorities say Bailey and Rumsey both attacked Phillips, punching him several times. Bailey told police he tried to tell his sister to stop kicking Phillips, but she wouldn’t.

When officers told Rumsey her brother informed them on what happened, police say she showed no remorse and said, “Put me in jail.”

Bailey and Rumsey are both being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. Bailey was appointed a public defender and will be back in court on Wednesday, October 4th at 9 a.m.

Rumsey said she will retain counsel, and scheduled for another hearing on Friday, September 1st at 9 a.m.

The courts entered a preliminary plea of not guilty.

Comments

comments