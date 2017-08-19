Brother, Sister Arrested in Evansville Motel Murder

A brother and sister are behind bars following a murder at an Evansville motel.

The victim was found dead in his room at the Evansville Inn and Suites off Highway 41 Friday night.

The victim, Paul William Phillips II, appeared to have been severely beaten, kicked or stomped.

Steven Bail and his sister, Cheryl Rumsey are both charged with murder in the incident.

According to the Evansville Police Department, Rumsey and her boyfriend, Phillips, were arguing earlier in the day. Several hours later the front office at the motel was told Phillips was inside the room not breathing.

When police arrived Rumsey was standing outside the room and had visible blood on her, including her feet and legs.

Her brother, Bailey, told police Rumsey and Phillips got into an argument that turned physical.

According to the affidavit, Bailey and Rumsey both attacked Phillips, punching him several times.

Bailey told police he tried to tell his sister to stop kicking Phillips once he was on the ground, but she would not.

When police told Rumsey her brother informed them on what happened, police say she showed no remorse and said, “Put me in jail.”

Bailey and Rumsey are both being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

