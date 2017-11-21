Former New York Yankees stars Don Mattingly and Bernie Williams will present “A Bronx Reunion: An Evening with Bernie Williams and Don Mattingly presented by United Companies” Jan. 9 at the Tropicana in Evansville to raise money for Mattingly Charities.

“Lori and I are excited former New York Yankee legend Bernie Williams will be joining us for “A Bronx Reunion” presented by United Companies hosted by Tropicana Evansville.” said Don Mattingly Miami Marlins manager. “We continue to focus Mattingly Charities efforts on helping under-served children in our hometown of Evansville by supporting programs which promote youth development.”

The event, hosted by Don and Lori Mattingly, will include a cocktail reception, silent auction powered by HandBid. There will also be a Q&A session with former Williams and Don. Williams, a classically trained guitarist and Grammy nominee, will play acoustic guitar with influences that include jazz, classical, pop, Brazilian, and Latin sounds.

Founded by Don Mattingly, Mattingly Charities was created to help under-served children by supporting programs which promote youth development through athletic participation, social development opportunities, and educational advancement programs.