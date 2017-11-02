Home Indiana Evansville Broken Home – Mended Hearts Hosts Bag Ladies Luncheon November 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Tri-State women are coming together to say not to domestic violence. Broken Home – Mended Hearts, an area organization, hosted the Bag Ladies Luncheon at Evansville Country Club.

There were over 75 handbags and purses up for auction, followed by a sit down lunch.

Event organizers said the fundraiser is about more than just raising dollars.

Lisa Vaughan said, “It’s to bring awareness of truly what domestic violence and childhood abuse is so that way they can get some more information and on a daily basis look at what is going on in our community and see how they can stop the violence.”

Angie Cooley said, “Thanks to the tremendous support that we’ve had from this community for so many years and wonderful organizers like Lisa Vaughan who puts events like this together we’ve been able to take care of kids since 1981.”

Broken Home – Mended Hearts is an organization that works to raise funds for area non-profits that work with children in broken home situations.



