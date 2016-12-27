Brinkers Jeweler’s Honors Memory of the Rinehart Family

Making the most of tragedy that’s the goal of a new line of jewelry from Brinker’s Jewelers. It honors the memory of the Rinehart family of Newburgh.

Three members of that family were killed by a drunk driver last month on I-69. The jewelry line features a saying that 17-year-old Sophie Rinehart made herself, it says ‘Love is Louder’.

Proceeds from the line will go to support the Sophie Scholarship Fund. The designer of the line says it’s a way to give back.

You can buy one of the pieces only at Brinker’s. They run $75, and more than 200 have been sold so far.

