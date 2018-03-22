Home Indiana Bring It Back: The Ohio Valley Conference To Return To Evansville in 2019 March 22nd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Ohio Valley Conference is returning to the Hoosier state in the 2019-2020 school year which could mean big money for Evansville.

City officials say the key to getting it back again was a combination of economic opportunities, hospitality, and of course a strong fan base.

The OVC’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were held at the Ford center in downtown Evansville in 2018, and after a bid from the Evansville Sports Corporation… the OVC tourney is coming back.

The Ford center’s amenities, financial package, plenty off extracurricular activities along with community support helped Evansville beat out bigger cities.

“Nashville had been the previous host of the championship for 23 years before we hosted it for the first time in 2018,” says Evansville Sports Corporation executive director Eric Marvin, “and this is a big deal for this community to be able to be awarded again.”

More than 100 volunteers helped with the tournament last year, and Marvin says that support was a big factor in bringing the OVC tournament back to Evansville.

“We ended up having to turn volunteers away because we had more people willing to help than we had positions for and that level of dedication helped make the event operate smoothly goes a long way with the organization.”

And the OVC organization paid close attention to the treatment it received, and much like the players and coaches… it took a true team effort.

“Attendance, support from the city, leadership, and certainly the venue,” says Beth DeBauche, commissioner of the OVC, “and the membership loved all those things about Evansville. There is a great level of community support, good leadership from the mayors’ office, to the sports corporation, to the visitors and convention bureau, so much support throughout the city, and absolutely, absolutely love the Ford center.”

The tournament could bring hundred of thousands of dollars to the city in 2019.

“The event had around a 700,000 dollar impact,” says Marvin. “Certainly the hotels first and foremost see a huge impact. We had around two thousand hotel room nights from the event in 2018. We expect that number to be around the same in 2019-2020 as well.”

In 2019, the Ford center will also host the NCAA division two men’s basketball elite eight games in late March.

