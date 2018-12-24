Home Indiana Bright lights at night in Dale December 24th, 2018 Lindsay Neal Indiana

The lights are shining bright in Dale, Indiana this Christmas. Dale Native Nathan Brittingham has decorated his home for Christmas the past three years. His childhood inspired him to create a light display at his house.

” Well years ago when I was little grandpa use to do a Christmas tree like these with just his flag pole. Every year I kinda copied that and then back when everything started getting digital I always wanted to do that so we just started the first year—-we started small and then we just kept working our way up,” said Brittingham.

Brittingham’s light display includes over 4,200 lights and two tall Christmas trees-one is 50 feet which was designed with an aircraft cable and the other 25 feet.

Music is also a part of the display as well. His light display has drawn attention from those in the community who rarely see a presentation of its kind in Dale.

“We love to come out, we come out on opening night just to see what his new things he has in store for the year and we come over as often as we can and we can actually sit and watch it from our window, so we’re very lucky,” said Jenny Matheis.

There is good news, Brittingham plans to bring his light display back next year. It will be up until January 5th.

