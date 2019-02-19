Brief Wintry Mix to Heavy Rainfall

A complex storm system will spread a variety of precipitation into the area this evening and it’s all about location. If you are north of the Ohio River you stand the best chance of seeing any wintry precipitation. A mixed bag of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will likely arrive after sunset, moving from south to north.

Parts of the Tri-State are under a Winter Weather Advisory, these areas stand to see the greatest impacts. Some ice accumulation up to 0.20″ and snow accumulation up to 2″ possible. Any snow accumulation would be mainly on grassy surfaces, should heavy precipitation occur you can get minor accumulations on roads. Best chance of this happening would be in the areas under an advisory.

The wintry portion of this system will be short-lived, so that’s good news, looking at a 3 to at most 5 hours, before a changeover occurs to rain. So impacts will be minimal.

Rain will be heavy at times, especially south and east of the Ohio River, where upwards of 3″ of rain is possible. Flash Flood Watches are up for every county in Kentucky. Steadiest rainfall will push eastward by Wednesday morning, a few lingering showers throughout the day as temperatures rise to the low to mid 50s.

Drier conditions will arrive by Thursday, then unfortunately more heavy rainfall arrives late Friday-Saturday, right now the first part of the weekend looks like a washout. As much as 4″ of additional rainfall is possible, especially across southern portions of the area. Even a few thunderstorms are possible as temperatures rise into the low 60s ahead of a cold front.

Comments

comments