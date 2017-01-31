Brief Spring Surge Amidst More Seasonable to Below-Normal Temp February Weather
After this brief bit of mildness today-tomorrow, the next one looks to arrive in BIG fashion Tuesday-Wednesday of next week. This is after a clipper or two…….
FEBRUARY 7-9…………..
Brief, Intense Burst of Spring Timing Beginning to Be Nailed Down……Sharp Cool-Down……….How Unstable Will It Get? Will the Gulf Open?
I have been able to narrow down this brief burst of spring in the February 7-12 pattern to Tuesday-Wednesday February 7-8. It appears that we will rapidly surge to 56-65 Tuesday with a strong southerly to southwesterly wind. We may not fall much Tuesday night. In fact, we may fall a couple of degrees to 54-62, then rise to 60-66 late. Skies look to turn mostly cloudy Tuesday night.
Strong cold front with this tremendous warm surge ahead of it looks to pass Wednesday around midday after highs of 65-70 in the morning. Strong south to southwest winds will likely turn to the west & northwest with gusts to 40 mph. The MJO going to Phase 6 adds greater credence to this brief spring surge projection.
Ensemble data suggests impressive shear, forcing & dynamics with the front with very strong 980 mb low over Iowa to Wisconsin. We will watch. If this comes to fruition & we are able to get moisture & instability north, then severe weather thoughts will need to be brought to the forefront. Regardless, data continues to point to intense warm-up & cool-down as the Arctic air & subtropical ridge battle it out (like we have seen all winter). A significant winter storm of snow may affect Iowa, Minnesota to Wisconsin & northwestern Michigan.
February 9 look windy, mostly cloudy & cold with strong northwest winds & highs in the 20s & 30s with perhaps a few snow flurries.
FEBRUARY 10-14……
After a downturn to 30s, a surge of 40s/50 possible around the 12-14. It looks dry right now.
FEBRUARY 15-17………….
Cold Snap Possible…………
Looks like a cold snap with below normal temperatures, but excessive cold not seen……………at least in this run.
FEBRUARY 18-23…………….
Brief, But Intense Cold Snap Possible with a Winter Weather Event?
Temperatures look 20-25 degrees below normal with potential of a winter weather event as the subtropical jet will continue to be active with highs only perhaps only 19-27.
FEBRUARY 24-26……….
Rapid Warm-Up………..
Rapid temperature rise to the 50s & 60s is possible during this time.
FEBRUARY 27-MARCH 1………..
Warm & Spring-like……….
This looks warm & spring-like with highs in the 60s & 70s.