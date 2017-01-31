Brief Spring Surge Amidst More Seasonable to Below-Normal Temp February Weather

After this brief bit of mildness today-tomorrow, the next one looks to arrive in BIG fashion Tuesday-Wednesday of next week. This is after a clipper or two…….

FEBRUARY 7-9…………..

Brief, Intense Burst of Spring Timing Beginning to Be Nailed Down……Sharp Cool-Down……….How Unstable Will It Get? Will the Gulf Open?

I have been able to narrow down this brief burst of spring in the February 7-12 pattern to Tuesday-Wednesday February 7-8. It appears that we will rapidly surge to 56-65 Tuesday with a strong southerly to southwesterly wind. We may not fall much Tuesday night. In fact, we may fall a couple of degrees to 54-62, then rise to 60-66 late. Skies look to turn mostly cloudy Tuesday night.

Strong cold front with this tremendous warm surge ahead of it looks to pass Wednesday around midday after highs of 65-70 in the morning. Strong south to southwest winds will likely turn to the west & northwest with gusts to 40 mph. The MJO going to Phase 6 adds greater credence to this brief spring surge projection.

Ensemble data suggests impressive shear, forcing & dynamics with the front with very strong 980 mb low over Iowa to Wisconsin. We will watch. If this comes to fruition & we are able to get moisture & instability north, then severe weather thoughts will need to be brought to the forefront. Regardless, data continues to point to intense warm-up & cool-down as the Arctic air & subtropical ridge battle it out (like we have seen all winter). A significant winter storm of snow may affect Iowa, Minnesota to Wisconsin & northwestern Michigan.

February 9 look windy, mostly cloudy & cold with strong northwest winds & highs in the 20s & 30s with perhaps a few snow flurries.

FEBRUARY 10-14……



After a downturn to 30s, a surge of 40s/50 possible around the 12-14. It looks dry right now.



FEBRUARY 15-17………….

Cold Snap Possible…………

Looks like a cold snap with below normal temperatures, but excessive cold not seen……………at least in this run.

FEBRUARY 18-23…………….

Brief, But Intense Cold Snap Possible with a Winter Weather Event?

Temperatures look 20-25 degrees below normal with potential of a winter weather event as the subtropical jet will continue to be active with highs only perhaps only 19-27.

FEBRUARY 24-26……….

Rapid Warm-Up………..

Rapid temperature rise to the 50s & 60s is possible during this time.

FEBRUARY 27-MARCH 1………..

Warm & Spring-like……….

This looks warm & spring-like with highs in the 60s & 70s.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments