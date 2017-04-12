Severe Weather Outlook to May 3

SPC has Slight Risk of severe weather Oklahoma to southern Iowa/northwestern Missouri Saturday-Sunday AM.

Latest data is suggesting a better potential of some severe weather next Wednesday late afternoon-evening. Analysis suggests supercells/line segments Iowa to eastern Kansas & Oklahoma gelling into a squall line. Surface low may deepen to 990-992 mb over southern Minnesota & drag strong surface cold front through the area.

A round or two of organized severe weather may pass at the tail of April & as we move into early May.

Looking at other past events with similar parameters setting up, here are the severe weather probabilities (data from St. Louis University):

