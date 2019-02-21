Brief Break From Rain, Severe Weather Threat Saturday

No umbrella needed today across the area. We are drying out from quite a bit, some parts of the Tri-State saw over 5″ of rainfall over the past few days. Parts of Kentucky saw the brunt of the rain and more will come through the weekend. Partly sunny skies for Thursday, with average like temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A few spotty showers are possible in extreme southern portions of the area, otherwise expect overcast skies and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The next storm system will roll in Friday – Saturday, the steadiest and heaviest rainfall arrives overnight Friday-Saturday and by Saturday afternoon-early evening, the threat for severe weather. Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under some kind of threat for severe storms, with the greatest threat across Kentucky where an “Enhanced” risk of severe weather is in place.

Heavy rain by early Saturday morning, even a few thunderstorms, this rainfall will move over already saturated areas, so flooding will remain a threat through Saturday Night. By the afternoon a squall-line develops 3PM-8PM, that is the window for severe storms across the area.

It will be a spring like afternoon, strong southerly winds will gust to near 40MPH, warming temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, dew points will be on the rise helping to fuel potential storms. On top of the storm threat, an additional 1 -3″ of rain will likely fall over the area. Drier conditions are expected for the second half of the weekend through early next week.

Comments

comments