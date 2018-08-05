44News | Evansville, IN

Bridgmohan, Cox, Clean up on Kentucky Downs Preview Day at Ellis

August 5th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky, Sports

Out of the nine races at Ellis Park on Kentucky Downs Preview Day, jockey Shaun Bridgmohan won six of them.

Trainer Brad Cox also won four races, as he continued to bolster his wins lead for the meet.

Bridgmohan took two of the $100,000 stakes races when he rode Arklow and Mr. Misunderstood to wins in the Kentucky Downs Preview Calumet Farm Turf Cup and Kentucky Downs Preview Tourist Mile, respectively.

As far as the other two stakes races, Jazzy Times ridden by Ty Kennedy won the inaugural running of the Kentucky Downs Preview Turf Sprint, while I’m Betty G and Tyler Gaffalione went wire-to-wire in the Kentucky Downs Preview Ladies Turf Stakes.

All horses that won preview races on the day received an automatic berth in the corresponding Kentucky Downs races later this year.

