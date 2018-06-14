Home Kentucky Bridging Kentucky Puts Focus on Improving Bridges June 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is putting more focus on rehabilitating bridges across the bluegrass.

It’s a new program named Bridging Kentucky.

Officials have said it’s one of the nations most aggressive programs of its kind.

The program will prioritize investments over the next six years to improve the safety of bridges.

The team will also evaluate if any of these bridges need to be replaced.

This new initiative will help improve nearly 400 bridges in the commonwealth, according to KYTC.

Bridging Kentucky’s website gives more information about its efforts to outline each bridge that’s being evaluated, and it can be seen here: bridgingkentucky.com/bridges

