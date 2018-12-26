The Bridges Golf Club of Henderson Coming Soon to Tri State

“We are looking forward to bringing a really fresh look at this golf course and everybody knows what great golf course it has been through the years and we are going to bring it back to that level or better and we look forward to seeing everybody here,” said PGA Director of Golf, Bill Rendall.

Golfers will have a newly renovated course in the new year in Henderson. Bill Rendall and K and J Course Management submitted two proposals to renovate and reopen the golf course and club house formally known as The Players Club. This past September the city of Henderson made the decision to lease the golf course to K and J Course Mangagement for five years. Now that renovations are under way, management feels optimistic about opening the course this summer.

“We’ve been in the rehab of bringing the golf course back our biggest goal was bringing the greens back and that’s going to be our biggest challenge between now and July. Mother nature seems to be working with us pretty good right now. We’ve got all the greens covered up with tarps which keeps them growing, giving them the greenhouse affect,” said Operational Manager Kevin Doane. The revamped course boasts more than 160 acres. Golfers in the community are excited about its opening.

“I’ve had a few that have come in they think it’s a great deal I think they only have maybe the country club and a little municipal course down there. So I think that having this course from my understanding is one of the tougher layouts in the Tri State. I think they’ll be very pleased,” said Tom Howard’s Golf Superstore Owner, Tom Howard.

