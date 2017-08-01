Home Indiana Bridge Work Set For Highway 231 Near Jasper August 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Some bridge work near Jasper could cause some delays for drivers. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced bridge work for Highway 231 near Jasper, beginning Monday, August 7th.

Contractors will begin southbound lane restrictions along the HWY 231 Bridge spanning Hunley Creek, pending inclement weather. There will be some bridge deck overlay work completed at this location.

Lane restrictions will be around the clock with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

This work is a continuation of a contract currently in operation to resurface a bridge about a mile north of this location.

Wide loads over 13 feet should find a different route to travel. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Work is expected to last until mid-October.

