Bridge Restoration Underway in Kentucky

There are 14,000 bridges in Kentucky and reports claim about a thousand aren’t up to par. Bridging Kentucky is a rehabilitation and restoration program working to lower this number over the next six years.

The $700 million program is working with contractors and suppliers to pinpoint where repairs are needed most. The program is adding new beams and decks to about 45 percent of the bridges.

Bridging Kentucky Program Manager Royce Meredith says, “They won’t have to worry about safety, you won’t have to reroute school buses, you know pull your garbage can to the other side of the bridge to make sure it gets picked up, those are the types of things that we’re trying to fix.”

About two dozen bridges are already in the construction phase and ten will be added by the end of this year.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning on preparing more than 400 bridges for construction by the end of 2019.

