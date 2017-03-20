Home Indiana Bridge Replacement Project Closes S.R. 65 in Gibson Co. Until June March 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 65 in Gibson County near the Mt. Olympus area for a bridge replacement project. Contractors are closing S.R. 65 between County Road 400E and Steelman Chapel Road to replace the deck of the bridge spanning Branch Ford Ditch.

During this time, the bridge will be completely closed. Only local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. The bridge is scheduled to re-open by the end of June, weather permitting.

Crews say drivers can use S.R. 56, U.S. 41 and S.R. 64 to get around the work area. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution near the roadwork.

