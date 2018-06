Home Indiana Evansville Bridge Repair to Reduce Part of St. Joe to One Lane June 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County crews are working on replacing a bridge on St. Joseph in Evansville.

Beginning this Thursday, St. Joe near Wimberg Road will be down to one lane so crews can put down temporary pavement and install a traffic signal that will move traffic one way at a time across the bridge.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of October.

