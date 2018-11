Home Indiana Bridge Rehabilitation to Cause Lane Shifts on U.S. 41 November 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Kentucky

Drivers may run into delays along U.S. 41 at the Interstate 69 interchange over the next several months.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 41 has shifted to the northbound side where crews are working.

These lane shifts are due to INDOT and KYTC rehabbing seven bridges along U.S. 41 from I-69 to the Indiana Kentucky line.

The $25 million project started in May of 2017 and is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2019.

