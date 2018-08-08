Home Kentucky Bridge in Mclean County Closed due to Erosion Damage August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A section of KY 1046 has been closed in McLean County due to a damaged bridge structure.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be closing KY 1046 at milepoint 4.7 northeast of Calhoun. This is due to erosion damage to the support structure of the Long Falls Creek Bridge.

The bridge will be barricaded and will remain closed while engineers conduct an extensive review of the bridge structure to determine if it can be repaired or perhaps replaced.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says nearly 450 vehicles travel this section of KY 1046 at the Long Falls Creek Bridge in McLean County in an average day.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice while engineers evaluate the bridge.

