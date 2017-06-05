Bridge Deck Overlay Scheduled for Highway 165 in Posey County
The Indiana Department of Transportation is scheduling lane restrictions on the Highway 165 bridge, spanning the Black River for a resurfacing project. Lane restrictions will begin on or around Monday, June 12th.
Crews will begin a bridge deck overlay and approach replacement project. The work will require one lane of traffic to be shut down, beginning with the northbound lane. After about a month, the lane restriction is expected to shift to the southbound lane.
This project is expected to last until mid-to-late August, weather permitting.
During the project, these closures will be in place around the clock. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.
Vehicles with loads over 10-feet will need to find an alternate route. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.