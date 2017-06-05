Home Indiana Bridge Deck Overlay Scheduled for Highway 165 in Posey County June 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Department of Transportation is scheduling lane restrictions on the Highway 165 bridge, spanning the Black River for a resurfacing project. Lane restrictions will begin on or around Monday, June 12th.

Crews will begin a bridge deck overlay and approach replacement project. The work will require one lane of traffic to be shut down, beginning with the northbound lane. After about a month, the lane restriction is expected to shift to the southbound lane.

This project is expected to last until mid-to-late August, weather permitting.

During the project, these closures will be in place around the clock. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Vehicles with loads over 10-feet will need to find an alternate route. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Comments

comments