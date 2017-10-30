Bridal Expo: A Piece of Cake

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” Monday morning for the upcoming Contemporary Bride Expo in Evansville.

Organizer Nikki Davis along with Kristy with Piece of Cake joined Melissa.

The wedding industry is worth $119 billion a year. This includes everything from venues and dresses to cakes and appetizers. So, things add up quickly.

To help blushing brides with their decisions, Piece of Cake explained popular trends and how to pick the perfect cake.

There will be plenty more tips and businesses helping out couples at the Contemporary Bride Expo in Evansville. It is Sunday November 5th from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Evansville. Admission is $2. Proceeds benefit Holly’s House.

